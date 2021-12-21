Dinner At Fanny’s Is Hollywood Glam

Whether you’re staying in, venturing out or heading out of town, here are some ideas for ringing in the 2022 New Year. Long Beach’s original Tiki bar, The Bamboo Club, is ringing in the New Year with a lineup of local artists and DJs on Friday, December 31. Starting at 8 p.m., the Bamboo Club will host musical guests inside and outside for an immersive experience. Inside, the Tiki-decorated dining room will transport guests to an island paradise as Rockabilly DJ Madame X jams out with musical guests DJ Fat Kat and DJ Dynomite Lola. Outdoors, under the venue’s massive tent, DJ Dennis Owens will take the stage to open for the popular Los Angeles-based Breakestra band.
Comments / 0