ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wheel of Time Dominates Nielsen Streaming Rankings in Debut; One-and-Done Cowboy Bebop Lands at No. 6

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NVsn_0dSmVGpr00

The Wheel of Time channeled itself a primo spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart ranking the Top 10 original series for the week of Nov. 15.

With just a few days of eligibility for this measuring period, Prime Video’s already-renewed fantasy saga adaptation (which bowed on Nov. 19) debuted at No. 1 with 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its first three episodes — making it the second most-watched Prime Video original since Hunters (in February 2020).

Nielsen notes that Wheel of Time is attracting a “slightly older audience profile” than most streaming titles, with 65 percent coming from the 35-64 age range, and the highest concentration of 50-64 of any show on this latest list.

TVLine readers gave Wheel of Time ‘s first three episodes an average grade of “B+” ; catch up on all our Wheel of Time coverage .

Tiger King placed second this week with 685 minutes viewed across 13 total episodes, followed by The Great British Baking Show , YOU and the previous champ, Narcos: Mexico .

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of Nov. 15 were Netflix’s one-and-done Cowboy Bebop — making its own chart debut at No. 6, with 414 minutes viewed across 10 episodes — Big Mouth , Maid , Locke & Key and Hellbound .

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Ghosts, The Rookie, Superman & Lois, All Rise, The Resident, Wheel of Time and More

Will random Ghosts stop disappearing? What’s bothering Superman‘s Lois? Will a Chicago Med vet scrub back in? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Anything on the back half of Ghosts? –Connor Let’s see what I can scare up, shall we? Among the tidbits from a recent CBS panel for the show: We will learn what happened to Trevor’s pants; Sam and Jay will open their B&B by the end of the season; Pete and Jay will become basketball-watching buddies; an upcoming episode will delve into Sasappis’ backstory and feature Román Zaragoza’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

1883 Premiere Sets Viewership Record for Paramount+/CBS All Access

1883 apparently is a very good year for Paramount+. The streaming service announced on Tuesday that the Yellowstone prequel’s Sunday premiere set a record as its “most watched original series premiere ever,” including back when Paramount+ was known as CBS All Access. Paramount+ noted that 1883 debuted to “more than double” the previous record, though it declined to specify which Paramount+/CBS All Access series previously held the title. Also, no numbers of any kind were detailed. (But a superlative is a superlative.) In addition to its streaming numbers, 1883 also delivered 4.9 million total viewers via a special linear airing on Paramount Network, following the Dec. 19 episode of Yellowstone. TVLine readers gave the premiere episode an average grade of “B+”; read our recap. “The results of 1883’s debut are truly phenomenal,” ViacomCBS Streaming programming chief Tanya Giles said in a statement. “The Day 1 streaming numbers coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort, and social response from our audience show the tremendous promise for this series. We look forward to continuing on this epic journey with our subscribers.” Want scoop on 1883, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.</strong
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Bachelorette Eyes Finale Low, as NFL Dominates Quiet Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s two-hour The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating on Tuesday night, down sharply from the previous cycle’s closer in August (4.6 mil/1.3) — and easily marking a franchise low. “After the Final Rose” then did 2.9 mil and a 0.6; TVLine readers gave this season’s finale an average grade of “C”; read recap. Fox’s broadcast of postponed NFL matches averaged 14.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, of course leading the night in both measures. Elsewhere, The CW’s Beebo Saves Christmas rerun did 270K/0.1… CBS’ Adele One Night Only (lies!) encore did 2.1 mil/0.3… and NBC’s annual SNL Christmas special drew 1.9 mil/0.4. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
NFL
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Bebop#The Wheel Of Time#Debut#Prime Video#B#Maid Locke Key
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon

The best shows and movies to watch this month on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max vary from the familiar (Pen15's horrors of middle school) to the spectacular (a billion shows this month are set in space) to Canada (pitter patter, it's a new season of Letterkenny!). But it's also a huge month for huge movies, like the newest chapter of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, and Aaron Sorkin's new film Being the Ricardos. December is slammed with good things to watch, so cancel your plans and get to watching.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Witcher'

“The Witcher” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The second season of this fantasy drama series premiered on Netflix on Dec. 17. Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, the show is based on a series of six novels set in a fictional medieval land.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Streaming Wars: 5 Things to Watch in 2022

For streaming platforms, it will nearly be all about content in 2022. In 2021, movie studios accelerated their move to streaming services as a distribution outlet for their movies as opposed to a traditional theatrical release. That trend may reverse a little in 2022, but a ton of original content -- including many movies that would have once gone to theaters first -- are being released on streaming platforms either at the same time as they debut in theaters or without a theatrical release at all.
NFL
TVLine

Wheel of Time Showrunner Reveals Who Actually Survived Finale, Talks Up That 'Exciting' Arrival for Season 2

The following contains spoilers from the Dec. 24 season finale of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. When we last left our wheel of heroes, they were split up yet again upon the shocking revelation that Rand (played by Josha Stradowski) is, in fact, the Dragon Reborn. While off trekking through the death-infected Blight with Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) to confront the Dark One, the remaining Two Rivers folk needed to gear up for a massive battle with an army of Trollocs headed their way and all but guaranteeing their destruction. In the wake of the season-ending battles both epic and darkly personal...
TV SERIES
themanual.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Be Gone — Netflix Pulls the Plug After Less Than a Month

Netflix devastated cast members, crew, and fans with last week’s news that the service is canceling the much-hyped Cowboy Bebop live-action interpretation after just one season. The decision comes less than a month after the spinoff’s Nov. 19 premiere. Netflix invested a good deal of time and money...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Has Cowboy Bebop been canceled or renewed for season 2?

Netflix has canceled Cowboy Bebop after just one season. The cancellation news came less than three weeks after the space Western series made its world premiere on the streaming service last November 19th. Based on the 1998 Japanese anime series of the same name and the 2001 Japanese anime film...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy