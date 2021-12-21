Wheel of Time Dominates Nielsen Streaming Rankings in Debut; One-and-Done Cowboy Bebop Lands at No. 6

The Wheel of Time channeled itself a primo spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart ranking the Top 10 original series for the week of Nov. 15.

With just a few days of eligibility for this measuring period, Prime Video’s already-renewed fantasy saga adaptation (which bowed on Nov. 19) debuted at No. 1 with 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its first three episodes — making it the second most-watched Prime Video original since Hunters (in February 2020).

Nielsen notes that Wheel of Time is attracting a “slightly older audience profile” than most streaming titles, with 65 percent coming from the 35-64 age range, and the highest concentration of 50-64 of any show on this latest list.

TVLine readers gave Wheel of Time ‘s first three episodes an average grade of “B+” ; catch up on all our Wheel of Time coverage .

Tiger King placed second this week with 685 minutes viewed across 13 total episodes, followed by The Great British Baking Show , YOU and the previous champ, Narcos: Mexico .

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of Nov. 15 were Netflix’s one-and-done Cowboy Bebop — making its own chart debut at No. 6, with 414 minutes viewed across 10 episodes — Big Mouth , Maid , Locke & Key and Hellbound .

