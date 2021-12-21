ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star-studded murder mystery 'Death on the Nile' drops first trailer

 4 days ago

The trailer for the star-studded murder mystery film Death on the Nile has been released. The film, based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also reprises his role as detective Hercule Poirot from...

www.mycentraloregon.com

AOL Corp

New 'Death on the Nile' trailer features Armie Hammer's first film role since scandal

There are a plethora of movie stars in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming mystery Death on the Nile, but one star is shining a little more brightly than the others ... and not in a good way. Controversial actor Armie Hammer has a key role in Branagh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel starring her famous sleuth, Hercule Poirot. (Branagh previously wrote, directed and starred in the 2017 Christie-based hit, Murder on the Orient Express.)
Jennifer Saunders
Kenneth Branagh
Sophie Okonedo
Annette Bening
Armie Hammer
Agatha Christie
Russell Brand
Emma Mackey
Gal Gadot
Letitia Wright
Tom Bateman
Rose Leslie
heyuguys.com

Kenneth Branagh takes to supersleuthing again in trailer for ‘Death on the Nile’

20th Century Studios has deb0 Comments in moderationuted a new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming titillating Poirot mystery ‘Death on the Nile’. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
/Film

Death On The Nile Trailer: Yes, This Movie Is Still Coming Out

Yes, Disney and 20th Century Studios are still planning to release "Death on the Nile" in theaters and have issued a new trailer to promote the film. But before we address the elephant (check that, multiple elephants) in the room, here's a refresher on what this movie is: "Death on the Nile" is based on the 1937 murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, yet acts as a sequel to 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," itself adapted from Christie's book about the world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot. "Orient Express" director Kenneth Branagh also called the shots on "Death on the Nile," in which he reprises his role as Poirot opposite an all-star cast playing the various passengers aboard the S.S. Karnak, a luxurious steamer taking its guests on a would-be pleasant trip down the eponymous African river. Once again, though, Poirot's vacation is ruined when someone turns up dead, forcing him to catch the killer before they strike again or flee.
The Independent

New Death on the Nile trailer cuts down on Armie Hammer scenes after rape and abuse accusations

The new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery film Death on the Nile has scrubbed out much of Armie Hammer’s involvement in the film.Hammer, who denied allegations of rape and abuse earlier this year, featured prominently in the first trailer, which came out in August 2020 and had advertised the film for release in October that year.Since the release of the original trailer, Death on the Nile’s premiere has repeatedly been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the reports surrounding Hammer, who stars in the film alongside Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.Now, the premiere date of 11...
uticaphoenix.net

Watch Gal Gadot in “DEATH ON THE NILE” Official Trailer

A new trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “Death on the Nile” is here. This tale of passion and jealousy, which is directed by and stars five-time Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star ensemble cast, opens in U.S. theaters February 11, 2022. Based on...
heyuguys.com

First trailer drops for Robert Eggers ‘The Northman’

Universal Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Robert Eggers ‘The Northman.’. The action-filled epic follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.
mycentraloregon.com

In brief: Palm Springs film fest cancelled, 'Euphoria' season two trailer, and more

The Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala, set to take place in-person at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 6, has been canceled for the second straight year “out of an abundance of caution” over COVID-19 concerns and the Omicron variant of the virus, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced in a statement on Monday. “The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room.” Instead, the statement continues, “The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow…We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023.” The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place January 7 through January 17, 2022…
punchdrunkcritics.com

New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death On The Nile’ Works Around The Armie Hammer Problem

I’m not going to lie; I laughed out loud a lot at this new trailer for Death On the Nile. While Kenneth Branagh is currently eating up all of the accolades for his film Belfast, the starry studio pic he did before that has been in release date Hell. The last trailer we got for it was in summer 2020, with an expected fall release date. COVID messed that all up. Not to mention there’s that whole Armie Hammer problem. A problem that is still so big that he can barely be noticed in this trailer at all, with whoever edited it working overtime to reduce his appearances to quick cuts and barely-noticed reaction shots.
traileraddict.com

Death on the Nile Theatrical Trailer (2020)

Theatrical Trailer for Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Kenneth Branagh and Sophie Okonedo. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
d1softballnews.com

Murder on the Nile: the new Italian trailer and poster of the film with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer

Unveil the new Italian trailer and poster from Murder on the Nile, new adaptation by Agatha Christie directed and starring Kenneth Branagh alongside Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer. After the sex scandal that involved Armie Hammer pushing Disney to delay the release of the film, the new materials finally anticipate the arrival at the cinema scheduled for February 10.
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
