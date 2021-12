Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan announced that his father, William Corgan Sr. passed away from a heart attack. Corgan Sr. was also a musician, and he helped inspire Billy to make his own music. Corgan Sr. had a long and tumultuous history with music that showed Billy what was possible in his music career and what he would need to do to succeed. Billy created a video tribute for his father going over all of the things in his life that had been passed down musically by his father. In a fitting tribute to his father, Billy continued on with family’s Christmas time performance by performing “Do You Hear What I Hear” with his daughter Philomena. He performed this holiday set at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, IL. All proceeds from the event will benefit PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal shelter in the Chicago area.

