Georgetown forfeits college basketball game due to COVID-19

By Alex Butler
 4 days ago
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Georgetown has forfeited Wednesday's scheduled men's basketball game against Providence due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the school announced.

The matchup is the third Big East Conference game this season to result in a forfeit due to issues with COVID-19.

Big East policy states that if a conference game can't be played on its originally scheduled date due to an insufficient number of available players, that team must forfeit.

The conference requires teams to play games with a minimum of five players.

Seton Hall, another Big East team, was required to forfeit a game against St. John's last week due to COVID-19 issues within its program. DePaul went on to forfeit a game against Seton Hall -- scheduled for Monday -- due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

TCU (9-1) beat Georgetown 80-73 on Saturday in Washington, D.C. The Hoyas (6-6) are scheduled to face Creighton (10-3) at 9 p.m. EST Dec. 28 in Omaha.

A total of 40 college basketball programs are on pause due to issues with COVID-19.

