The verdict in former officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial will hinge on body camera footage, experts say

By Kenneth Niemeyer
 4 days ago
Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot in this screen grab from police body camera video. Associated Press
  • Body-camera footage played an important role in ex-cop Kim Potter's manslaughter trial.
  • The jury began deliberating at noon on Monday and resumed Tuesday morning.
  • Prosecutors relied on body camera footage to make their case because "video doesn't lie," one expert told Insider.

Prosecutors relied heavily on body camera footage to make their case in former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial, using it to try to persuade the jury that Potter's negligence and recklessness led to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

Jurors began deliberations at noon on Monday and resumed Tuesday morning. Potter faces charges of first -and second-degree manslaughter, and a prison sentence of up to 25 years if convicted on both charges.

Potter has said she meant to grab her Taser when she shot Wright during a traffic stop in April. Body camera footage played for the jury showed Potter shooting Wright in the chest while shouting the warning, "Taser!" The footage then showed Potter shout, "Shit! I shot him," before collapsing to the ground and saying that she's "going to prison."

Chris Slobogin, the director of Vanderbilt University's criminal justice program, told Insider that body camera footage is essential in prosecuting cases of police violence because "in the old days when there was a police shooting it was the cop's word against the suspect's, if the suspect survived."

"Now that we have video, it would be negligible of the prosecution not to make use of it," Slobogin said.

Slobogin did not comment directly on Potter's trial because he hadn't reviewed much of the testimony at the time of the interview, but spoke generally about the use of body camera footage in trials of police officers.

Civil rights attorney DeWitt Lacy told Insider that prosecutors used this footage "over and over again" in Potter's case because "video doesn't lie and this evidence is pretty clear."

"The old adage is a picture says one-thousand words," Lacy said. "If that's true, then how much does a video show? Maybe a million."

Potter's emotional testimony in her defense raised the stakes for prosecutors

According to Slobogin, "usually, cops' testimony is going to be self-serving," so it's crucial for prosecutors to use body camera footage in trials of police officers.

Potter broke down when called to the witness stand, at one point shouting, "I'm sorry it happened" and testifying, "I didn't mean to hurt anybody."

Dr. Ziv Cohen, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College, said that Potter's defense team would've anticipated that her testimony would be emotional when deciding to put her on the stand.

"Emotion can be very powerful to reinforce testimony," Cohen told Insider. "And it will leave a lasting impression with the jury by putting her on the stand and having her weeping, talking about having shot Daunte Wright."

This composite of two police body camera and one dash cam screen grabs shows the events of the fatal traffic stop. Associated Press

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge tried to portray Potter as incompetent on cross-examination, by barraging the former officer with rapid-fire questions about the outbursts she made in the body camera footage shown to jurors.

Eldridge asked Potter if she communicated to any other officers over the radio, or if she tried to render aid to Wright after the shooting. Potter replied that she did not.

"You were focused on what you had done because you had just killed somebody," Eldridge said.

"I'm sorry it happened," Potter said, before breaking down in tears. "I'm so sorry."

Cohen speculated that the case will be difficult for the jury to decide because the "fact pattern" of Potter's testimony supports both the prosecution's argument and the defense's argument.

"I think that it's clear from her testimony that she made a mistake, and that she didn't have any malevolent intention or behavior," Cohen said. "But unfortunately, making a mistake can qualify as culpable negligence or even as recklessness."

The judge handed Potter's defense a win by blocking some body camera footage from evidence

The state's momentum in the case slowed when it tried to admit some still images and footage from the body cameras of several police officers who arrived after the shooting. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu blocked the admission of the material into evidence after defense attorneys objected that it was cumulative, or likely to sway the jury based on emotional value.

Slobogin said it's normal in trials for defense lawyers to object to evidence in this way, "not so much because it becomes repetitive" but "because it becomes prejudicial."

"It leads the jury to disregard the actual evidence in the case and decide based on bias or emotion," Slobogin told Insider.

Defense attorneys also gained some ground after the judge upheld their objections to the prosecution asking police officers to describe what was happening on body camera footage. Chu did not allow a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent who reviewed Potter's body camera footage after the shooting to testify about what that footage showed.

In the video, former Sgt. Michael Johnson comforts Potter after the shooting and says, "Kim, that guy was going to take off with me in the car." Potter's defense team had made the fact that Johnson was leaning into Wright's car before the shooting a central point in its argument that Potter was justified in using deadly force against Wright.

Potter said under oath that she doesn't remember Johnson saying that Wright was trying to drive away. Johnson also testified that he doesn't remember saying that Wright was "trying to take off" while he was in the car.

Prosecutors tried to use the BCA agent's testimony to make the case that Johnson was not reaching into Wright's car during the shooting, but Chu said they needed to wait until closing arguments to make that claim.

"I am not going to allow BCA agents to get up on the stand and tell the jury what a video shows," Chu said. "The video is the evidence."

Comments / 138

Deborah Moore
2d ago

if daunte wright wouldn't have been fighting with the cops he would be alive just like all these other criminals bottom line. she should not be on trial

Reply(14)
35
James Stokes
2d ago

victims of Daunte Wright should start civil lawsuits against his estate for pain and suffering he put them through.

Reply(15)
22
Aileen Leatart
2d ago

she made a mistake a young man lost his life because of her mistake does she deserve prison not sure does not matter if the victim ws a crimminal

Reply(1)
9
Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women’s prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Oxygen

Man ‘Executed’ His Ex-Girlfriend On Thanksgiving While She Was On Date With Another Man, Prosecutors Allege

An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
