ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Frölunda forced to cancel Henrik Lundqvist tribute night due to COVID

By Forever Blueshirts
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henrik Lundqvist was set to be honored by his old hockey club in a few weeks at a special ceremony in Sweden. Unfortunately, that celebration has been postponed. “It is with great disappointment that Frölunda HC must announce that Henrik Lundqvist’s tribute match will not take place on 8 January due...

www.foreverblueshirts.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Lundqvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Msg New York Rangers#Islanders#Canadiens
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Igor Shesterkin should resume lion’s share of games for Rangers

When the New York Rangers return from their long break on December 27th to face the Detroit Red Wings, it presents a great opportunity to ease Igor Shesterkin back. Don’t get me wrong, the Wings have surprised a lot of teams this season with a 15-13-3 record. They are also decent offensively averaging 2.80 goals a game. For a goalie coming off an injury and weeks of inaction, that matchup is still a lot more ideal than facing the Colorado Avalanche per se.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York City, NY
910
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://www.foreverblueshirts.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy