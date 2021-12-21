ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

City Park ice rinks now open

 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The newly installed ice rinks at the City Park tennis courts are now open.

Current hours:

Ice skate rentals are not available at City Park.

For updates, follow the Park City Ice Arena on Facebook .


