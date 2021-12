Right now, Democrats are a political powerhouse in the federal government — or they should be. After all, Joe Biden is president and the party holds majorities in both the House and Senate. So Democrats should be able to pass anything they want, right? Wrong. There’s one major tool Republicans can still use to their advantage: the filibuster. But Biden may finally be changing his tune about the filibuster, saying he’s open to doing away with it in certain situations.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO