Top Russian expert delivers verdict on origins of Omicron

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite speculation that the infectious new Omicron strain of Covid-19, which has an unusually high number of mutations, was developed in a lab, the variant is almost certainly not man-made, a top Russian virologist has said. Omicron's mutations are well within the realm of possibility for a natural variant...

atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia promises 'military response' to any further NATO expansion

NATO must be aware that pushing further into Eastern Europe, past Moscow's declared red lines, will make a military response inevitable, a top Russian diplomat has warned, amid escalating tensions with the US-led bloc. Speaking to Rossiya 24 TV on Monday, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation to...
MILITARY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Seti to build ‘unprecedented’ network to detect lasers from alien civilisations

The Seti Institute, which dedicates itself to the search for extra-terrestrial life, is building an “unprecedented” new network to find aliens.The LaserSETI network will be able to monitor the entire night sky for lasers that might be used be advanced alien civilisations to communicate. Messages using light are more effective than radio waves because they can convey much more information.Over the past few decades, there have only been a small number of optical Seti projects which could scan the stars for extremely brief flashes of light – shorter than a second.“The instruments used for these projects have all relied on...
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Russian expert rubbishes Pfizer call for Covid jabs every 3 months

One of the team that developed Russia's pioneering Sputnik V vaccine has hit out at US pharma giant Pfizer's warning that Covid-19 jabs may be required every three months to protect against the virus. "We don't recommend that, and I don't see the necessity," Denis Logunov, a deputy director at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Russia
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK sending human cells into space to discover secrets of aging

The UK government is backing a scientific study that will see human muscle cells launched into space on Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center as part of an experiment to discover how to help people live longer and healthier lives. The study, titled MicroAge, will see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's RT German taken off air within days of launch

The new German-language broadcast from RT, Russia's international television station, was taken off the air days after its launch by German authorities, which ruled that it did not have a license to operate in the country. The Eutelsat satellite subsequently removed RT Deutsch from its list of satellite channels. The...
WORLD
CNN

50,000-year-old social network revealed in Africa

(CNN) — Thousands of years before Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, tiny beads helped humans make social connections. A decade-long study of more than 1,500 beads made from ostrich eggshells and found across Africa has revealed a 50,000-year-old social network, archaeologists say. The donut-shaped beads are among the earliest kinds...
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kremlin comments on halt of Russian gas supplies to Germany

The stopping of Russian gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe network is not political or related to the wait for certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The previous day, it was reported that state-owned giant Gazprom, the system's operator in Russia and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY

