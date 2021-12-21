Pod of Dolphins Spotted Swimming in Flushing Bay

The NYPD Harbor Unit spotted a pod of dolphins swimming in the Flushing Bay Sunday (NYPD Special Ops)

Dolphins were spotted off the coast of Queens Sunday.

A pod of at least six dolphins was seen swimming in the Flushing Bay by the NYPD Harbor Unit.

The department posted a video of the pod on Twitter and joked that the marine mammals are holiday tourists visiting the Big Apple.

Dolphins, and even whales, have been spotted more frequently in the water surrounding New York City as the ocean has become cleaner thanks to environmental clean-up efforts.

For instance, onlookers saw three dolphins swimming through the East River off the coast of Greenpoint in March.