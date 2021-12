I misread the end of this paragraph about renaming Covid variants with Greek letters as “while avoiding Sigma”. I thought, “damn right, if it gets to Sigma we really are in trouble”. The above is a tweet, posted in May, by Kit Yates, an author and mathematical biologist at the University of Bath, in response to a Reuters story about assigning coronavirus variants Greek letters to “simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma”. And, well, oh dear. Looks like we really are in trouble. It seems likely that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will once again skip a couple of...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO