MultCo jail deputy pleads guilty to stealing COVID vax cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy has pleaded guilty to stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert James Haney was indicted in September, but officials said his co-workers first reported he stole the cards in May of 2021.

A criminal investigation was quickly underway and revealed the 50-year-old stole multiple vaccination cards, including two blank cards from a vaccine clinic at the jail and a co-worker’s completed card. MCSO detectives found the stolen cards in Haney’s home after authorities said they obtained a search warrant.

According to officials, Haney used his co-worker’s information to fill out the blank cards and planned to give the cards to family members, so they could misrepresent their vaccination status.

“While I am deeply disappointed in this employee’s actions, I commend detectives for conducting a thorough investigation,” said Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese. “Our profession’s credibility is damaged when any member engages in illegal actions or misconduct.”

Haney was charged with misconduct in the second degree and will serve six months probation. He has a week to resign from the MCSO, hand over his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification and pay a $500 fine.

