ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMA in the dark over need for special Omicron jab

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still no certainty whether the existing coronavirus vaccines need to be tweaked specifically to fight the new Omicron strain, the EU's drug regulator has said, adding, however, that it was prepared for such a possibility. "There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," the head...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ema#European Union#Jab#In The Dark#Covid#Eu#The Financial Times
SlashGear

Moderna booster gets some Omicron good news

Moderna has published the latest data on its COVID-19 vaccine, reporting a drastic increase in antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant compared to the pre-booster regimen. The findings are good news as omicron cases increase rapidly and many people get a booster shot to increase their protection again the virus.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Prepare for fourth Covid jab, Tony Blair Institute says

The research institute founded by former UK prime minister Tony Blair has called on the government to create a command-and-control team that could help it remain ?ahead of the curve? and quickly roll out more vaccines. In a paper published on Tuesday, the Tony Blair Institute said the British government...
WORLD
Financial Times

Covid vaccines clearly less effective against Omicron, says EMA head

Follow how business and the economy are recovering post-pandemic with our Road to Recovery bulletin. Delivered 3 times a week. Early evidence shows a “clear” drop in the effectiveness of current Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the head of the European drugs regulator, who says it will take time to reach a consensus on whether variant-targeted vaccines will be needed.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Inverse

Omicron: Why the U.K. needs to jab 25 million in 2 months

What impact the new omicron variant will have is still unknown. But with early data suggesting it could be the most transmissible form of the virus yet — and that it could be less susceptible to existing antibodies — it shouldn’t be taken lightly. The World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

Novavax jab triggers immune response to Omicron

Follow how business and the economy are recovering post-pandemic with our Road to Recovery bulletin. Delivered 3 times a week. The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine appears to generate an effective immune response against the Omicron variant, according to preliminary data released by the drugmaker on Wednesday. The vaccine, approved by the...
INDUSTRY
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO chief offers life-or-death holiday warning

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that holiday gatherings could result in a surge of Covid-19, citing the fast-spreading Omicron variant while suggesting festivities should be delayed or outright canceled. Speaking during a briefing in Geneva on Monday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "difficult decisions" must...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

US donates 5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): The United States has announced shipping an additional five million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan through the COVAX facility. "The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan,...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Israelis over 60, medics to get 4th Covid jab to curb Omicron

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday Israelis over the age of 60 and medical teams will be eligible for a fouth COVID vaccination, following the recommendation of an expert panel. The decision came as the state was struggling to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, imposing travel and other...
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy