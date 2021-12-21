ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

People are sharing their old Uber pool stories and it all feels like a fever dream

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TE13o_0dSmSG0u00

Long ago, in the years pre-coronavirus, Uber Pool was an option enjoyed by many who used the transportation mobile app.

If you’re not familiar: Uber Pool was essentially a cheaper, more affordable option that was offered upon confirming your ride that typically knocked at least $5 off the price. Depending on the length of the trip and destination, the discount could be higher.

But here was the catch: while on your ride, your driver was allowed to pick up any passengers along the way that were headed in the same direction—meaning your trip could have an unexpected cameo or two from a few random people.

Every once in a while—if you got lucky—there would be no passengers along the way, but truthfully the whole thing really was just a huge gamble.

The option to do so went away when the pandemic began, you know, because being in an enclosed vehicle with more than one person outside your household probably isn’t the best idea for stopping the spread.

And now, more than a year since the feature went away, people are reflecting on how truly absurd the whole thing was.

“You can't convince me that Uber pool wasn’t a collective fever dream. I really would be sitting in the third-row of a suburban in downtown DC on top of someone’s grandma, a politician, and a stripper for 30 minutes of the sweatiest, smelliest, most illogically routed journey home just to save $6,” read the text overlay of a video from TikTok user @hannahellingson5.

In the comments, people shared their own wild stories.

“My last time using pool, everyone in the car got hungry for shrimp and they really wanted the driver to pull over for shrimp and started chanting ‘SHRIMP,’” wrote one person.

Another person commented, “One time my Uber pool literally picked someone up from jail.”

“Literally took an Uber pool. Picked up a girl crying because of her boyfriend...next person to get in the car? The boyfriend,” read another comment.

“omg once I was in a uber pool with a couple going to their one-year anniversary dinner in black-tie attire.. yall couldn’t just pay the extra $6,” wrote one person.

One comment read, “One time I was in an uber pool with a man and his small dog. they asked if they could eat some of the groceries I had just gotten from Target.”

Not everyone had bad memories though.

One person defended the app’s feature and said, “IT WAS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AN $18 RIDE AND A $9 RIDE. WE USED TO BE A COUNTRY. A PROPER COUNTRY.”

Comments / 1

Related
kiss951.com

Know How To Spot Hidden Cameras In A Hotel Or Airbnb If You’re Traveling For The Holidays

Holiday travel is expected to increase this year because fewer people traveled last year. While a lot of travelers will stay with friends and family, some will choose to stay in a hotel or Airbnb. The message around the holidays is to always stay extra safe when traveling. Well, it’s equally important to stay extra aware of hidden cameras when you’re settling into your hotel or Airbnb for your stay. Here’s a video of where to look and how to spot a hidden camera by simply using the flashlight on your phone. Check it out below!
TRAVEL
CBS New York

NYC Tourist Sees Diners Sitting Directly Outside Hotel Room Window In Viral TikTok Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman visiting New York City had a bizarre experience when she looked out her hotel room window. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Thursday, the tourist’s viral video showed she didn’t get what she paid for. Desiree Baker started her TikTok video with photos of the room she booked on Airbnb. Then she went to check the “city view.” “That’s a restaurant. That’s two people eating dinner,” Baker says in the clip. “I rolled up the shades and I’m like, ‘That’s a table,’ and then I’m like, ‘That’s a restaurant! Wait, what’s going on?'” Baker told CBS2. “I shut it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Their Funniest “Sleep-Talking” Stories (30 Tweets)

Hearing someone talk in their sleep can be creepy and confusing, but also hilarious. One time, a friend passed out on the couch while we were watching a movie. Out of nowhere he sits right up and yells, “It’s just a flesh wound!” and I haven’t been the same since. He’s not allowed to stay at my place anymore. I bet these people sharing similar sleep-talking stories feel the same way.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Fever Dream#Smartphone App#Uber Pool#Tiktok#Shrimp
Indy100

Is this the year that second hand gifting became acceptable?

Traditionally, second-hand gifts held a stigma they didn’t really deserve, but attitudes are starting to shift. Millions of Brits are now normalising the practice of shopping second-hand, with 42 per cent of people saying they would be happy to receive a pre-loved gift this Christmas.Not only can pre-loved treasures minimise waste, support local communities and charities, they also reduce shipping delays and are at a more attainable and affordable price point. Regardless of whether the gift is ‘new’ on paper, it will still mark a thoughtful new addition to the person receiving it. “There are plenty of pre-loved gift ideas and items with...
RETAIL
Apple Insider

Vintage iPod Shuffle as hair clip video goes viral, makes us all feel old

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In a clip that makes the AppleInsider staff feel old, a new TikTok clip shows a user asking what this "vintage" device she's found is — and discovering a new use for what turns out to be an iPod shuffle.
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

If you own this type of mobile phone you might be giving people the ick

It seems that people are getting the ‘ick’ from the smallest of things these days and now even your choice of phone could put potential partners off. That’s because according to dating app POM who surveyed around 3,000 about the dreaded ‘ick’, owning an Android phone instead of an iPhone came up on top of people’s lists of icky things, while not having social media was also a big no.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Uber
opb.org

Checking in on the youth who shared their ‘American Dream’ stories

Your browser does not support the audio element. In 2016 we talked with a group of more than 30 young people about the idea of “American Dream,” and what it meant to them. A lot has changed in the last five years, and the young people we spoke to have changed a lot too. They’ve since graduated from high school and college and some have entered the workforce. We wanted to check back in with a few of them to ask them what they think of the idea of the “American Dream” now. Our guests are Juma Sei, an American Studies major at Yale University; Grace Wong, a graduate of Wellesley College now working in finance; and Tyler White, a senior at Swarthmore College.
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

This Christmas Eve Deal Shaves $675 Off the Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Folding Smartphones

Christmas Eve is upon us, and while there are gifts from friends and family that are sure to surprise you, sometimes a gift for yourself may be the best one you’ll get this year. If you’ve waited around for a smartphone deal, the Discover Samsung event happening right now has an irresistible one that’s tough to pass over. For a limited time today, you can get up to $675 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G — along with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to complete the package. Let’s go through the numbers and explain why this...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Holiday travel is going to 'feel a lot more like 2019 crowds,' economist says

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the U.S. ahead of the holidays, but experts still expect big crowds hitting airports to visit loved ones despite new fears of contagion. AAA estimated last week that 6.4 million Americans would hit the skies between Dec. 23 and Jan 2.,...
TRAVEL
Indy100

15 of the funniest ‘work meeting’ memes as people continue to mock No 10 excuses for garden ‘party’

News that the government hosted yet another alleged party while the rest of the country obeyed strict coronavirus restrictions has left people furious at Boris Johnson and his colleagues.The Guardian published photos they said were taken on 15 May 2020 showing around 19 people including Johnson drinking wine and cheese in the garden at a time when people were only allowed to meet one on one outside with strict social distancing and were encouraged to work from home.Downing Street insisted it was not a party it was in fact a work meeting and Johnson and deputy PM Dominic Raab...
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
Indy100

Indy100

141K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy