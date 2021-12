Red River, the contracted recycling company for Huntsville, Madison City and Madison County, is operating with limited trucks which has caused delays in recycling pick up. They currently have 4 of 8 trucks out of commission. The Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) officials have been advised that 2 of the trucks are expected to be back in the rotation by Friday of this week. Red River teams will work through the weekend and run routes later than normal to complete the December collections.

