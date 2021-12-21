ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record High COVID-19 Infection Rate Hits Kenya

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI - Kenya has reached an all-time high COVID-19 infection rate, with positive results in nearly a third of tests. Scientists believe the surge is fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. But Kenya is also seeing a low rate of hospitalizations and deaths. Kenya is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Infection Rate#Icu Hdu#Omicron#East African#Sang
