The Belgian government tentatively committed itself Thursday to phasing out the country's existing nuclear power plants by 2025 while using gas as a bridge toward sustainable energy sources and possible new-technology nuclear options later. Under a complicated compromise agreement reached after all-night negotiations, an assessment will be made of whether Belgium s energy security can be assured if all seven nuclear plants are shut down. A definitive decision is expected to be made in March. “It would not be smart not to have a safety net,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, indicating that two plants could remain open,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO