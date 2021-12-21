ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Heart problem forces French rugby star into retirement at age 31

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance international rugby star Kevin Gourdon, 31, has announced his retirement from the sport after the recent discovery of a potentially serious heart problem, his club La Rochelle announced on Tuesday. Gourdon, who won 19 caps for France during a nine-year professional career and who had recently inked a...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disabled former rugby star tackles 11,490 metres with Christmas tree for charity

A quadriplegic former professional rugby player is carrying a Christmas tree up the UK’s highest mountains to raise money for charity.Ed Jackson was a keen outdoor enthusiast when he fractured multiple spinal vertebrae in 2017 as doctors warned him he may never walk again.But the former rugby union star has defied the odds and, along with fellow climber Ross Stirling, is tackling the “12 Peaks Of Christmas” over six days, raising more than £12,000 so far for the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation and War Child’s Afghanistan emergency appeal.The two started in Scotland on December 19 where they climbed to the...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Role of selectors: Rahul Dravid on white-ball captaincy change

Centurion [South Africa], December 25 (ANI): India men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday refused to indulge in conversation about his role in selecting separate captains in white-ball and red-ball formats. Before coming to South Africa, Virat Kohli lost his ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma. When asked about...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foremost duty is nurturing talent for 2028, 2032 Paralympics, says coach Gaurav Khanna

By Anuj MishraBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian athletes might be preparing hard for the 2024 Paris Games but para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna's prime focus remains on nurturing the raw talent for the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Games. The Indian para-badminton squad won four medals in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Toulouse#French#Irish#Club
The Independent

Ian Matos: Olympic diving star dies aged 32

Olympic diver Ian Matos has died aged 32 following illness after suffering from a lung infection.The Brazilian had spent two months in hospital before his condition worsened on Wednesday.An Olympian at the Rio Games in 2016, Matos would finish eighth with partner Luiz Outerelo. While Matos won three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games.Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement: “We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32.“Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline.“Our sincere condolences to his family...
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

SA vs Ind, Test: Virat will be back in form in this series, feels Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that the batter will be back in his original form in the Test series against South Africa. The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as the three-match...
WORLD
The Independent

Former England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89.Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.Illingworth, who enjoyed a hugely successful domestic career with Yorkshire and Leicestershire played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 runs at an average of 23.24 and claiming 122 wickets at 31.20.The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the friends and family of former England captain, head coach and chair of selectors Ray Illingworth.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 25, 2021He captained England 31...
SPORTS
The Independent

England name much-changed T20 squad for West Indies series

Uncapped left-armers George Garton and David Payne have been included in a 16-strong squad for England’s five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados next month.With the fifth Ashes Test set to finish in Hobart just four days before the first T20 in the Caribbean on January 22, no England player currently attempting to regain the urn in Australia has been considered for selection.White-ball captain Eoin Morgan will therefore be without the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as England start to look ahead to the 2022 T20 World...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

SA vs Ind: Ajinkya Rahane in 'good space' ahead of 1st Test, says Dravid

Centurion [South Africa], December 25 (ANI): Indian men's cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid said that batter Ajinkya Rahane is in good space ahead of the first Test match against South Africa on Sunday. The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

National Para-Badminton 2020: Parul Parmar secures Gold in Women's SL3 category

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): World No 1 SL3 Para-Badminton player Parul Parmar from Gujarat clinched the gold medal at the 4th National Para-Badminton 2020 at Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. Parul defeated Mandeep Kaur from Uttarakhand 19-21, 21-17 21-10, even after facing a defeat in the first round. Mandeep Kaur...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

I-League: Indian Arrows take on TRAU in curtain raiser

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 25 (ANI): With the I-League set to kick-off on boxing day, let's have a look at the opening fixture of the tournament, where one of the high-flyers of last year, Tiddim Road Athletic United (TRAU FC) will come up against the young Indian Arrows. "Compared...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport. “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go...
WORLD
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy