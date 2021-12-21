ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: NBA could shuffle Christmas Day schedule

 4 days ago

The 10 NBA teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day have been told their schedules could change as late as Christmas Eve as the league prepares contingency plans amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Games are scheduled to air on ABC and ESPN beginning at noon ET and running throughout the day. Should games need to be postponed because teams don’t have enough available players, the priority will be to fill the three game slots on ABC, per reports.

The current schedule:
–Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, noon (ESPN)
–Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
–Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 5 p.m. (ABC)
–Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. (ABC)
–Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Among the teams playing on Christmas, the Brooklyn Nets (10 cases), New York Knicks (six) and Boston Celtics (six) have been hit the hardest, according to CBS Sports’ COVID-19 tracker.

This is the 20th straight season ABC and ESPN will televise Christmas Day games.

–Field Level Media

