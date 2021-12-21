Sporting KC sign MF Oriol Rosell to 2-year deal

Sporting Kansas City signed free agent midfielder Oriol “Uri” Rosell to a two-year contract through 2023.

The deal announced Tuesday includes a club option for 2024. Terms were not disclosed.

Rosell, 29, played his first three MLS seasons with Sporting KC (2012-14) followed by three years in Europe before joining Orlando City SC in 2018.

He helped SKC win the 2013 MLS Cup and has two goals and four assists in 107 career league matches (87 starts).

“I am really happy to be back home,” Rosell said in a team news release. “I’m excited for this new opportunity. I’m here to win again.”

Rosell, of Spain, played in 14 games with six starts for Orlando City last season.

–Field Level Media

