Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia International Airport to receive $30.7 million from infrastructure plan

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia International Airport is getting a big boost from the federal government.

On Tuesday, city and state leaders discussed the $30.7 million investment that the airport will be receiving from the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The funds will help create about 11,000 permanent and temporary jobs, officials said.

The money will also help support the cargo expansion program at the airport.

"We are thrilled for the help and the funding. We are looking forward to the five years of funding stream that will come from this," said Chellie Cameron, the airport's CEO.

The Northeast Philadelphia Airport will also get $763,000 from the plan.

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
