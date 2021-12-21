ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sustainability became a major corporate priority in 2021, but it ends with Biden's climate bill being canned

By Karen K. Ho
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNari_0dSmRQYj00
Sen. Joe Manchin with reporters as he leaves a caucus meeting with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Friday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • 2021 was a big year for corporate sustainability and US government initiatives.
  • A report from the IPCC highlighted the urgent need for action and reductions in carbon emissions.
  • Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to not support Build Back Better will hurt Biden's climate goals.

Sustainability became a major corporate topic in 2021. Extreme weather and natural disasters were a devastating issue: Texas experienced freezing temperatures and winter storms; Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, New York, and New Jersey; and flooding and wildfires affected Europe, China, and Russia this summer.

Companies set more ambitious targets, partnered on initiatives like The Climate Pledge, and prioritized investments with detailed environmental impacts. But the year ended with several more destructive storms in the US — a stark reminder about the economic impact of the climate crisis and how governments' action plans can be derailed.

2021 was eventful all the way to the end. Over the weekend, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced he would not support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan. The bill would provide $555 billion for renewable-energy and clean-transportation incentives over the next 10 years, an amount that NPR described as "the country's largest climate change investment ever." The funds are a crucial part of Biden's goal to cut greenhouse-gas emissions in half by 2030 (compared with 2005 levels).

For many experts, Manchin's announcement was a bleak way to end the year.

"It's really disheartening," Leah Stokes, an associate professor of political science at the University of California at Santa Barbara, told NPR. "We don't have any more decades left to waste, and failure is not an option."

Here's a look at some of the other important sustainability issues that happened this year.

The US government channels its buying power

Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on November 15. It included billions of dollars for public transit, rail networks, and zero- and low-emission buses, as well as $7.5 billion for a national network of electric-vehicle chargers.

On December 8, Biden signed an executive order to focus the federal government's annual purchases on clean energy, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient construction materials.

A growing number of corporate initiatives

An analysis by New York University's Stern School of Business of more than 1,140 peer-reviewed research papers found that environmental, social, and governance activities contributed to higher financial performance. The World Economic Forum has emphasized that sustainability initiatives have to go beyond promises to involve systemic implementation across a company's operations.

One example of this kind of wider corporate change is at Mars, the multinational parent company behind the brands Pedigree, Ben's Original, and Snickers. Multiyear sustainability initiatives went beyond energy efficiency at its own offices and manufacturing facilities; Mars integrated its long-term initiatives and targets with its work with its 1 million farmers and its various suppliers. Barry Parkin, Mars' chief procurement and sustainability officer, told Insider the new targets would also be linked to executive compensation at the same level as financial performance.

A landmark report

In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its latest report, part of which said that if global warming were kept at or under 1.5 degrees Celsius, about 420 million fewer people would be exposed to extreme heatwaves. Leaders behind the report noted the urgent need for "strong, rapid, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions" to stabilize the climate, including a target of net zero carbon-dioxide emissions by 2050.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the expert warnings about the climate crisis as a "code red for humanity."

The report was announced shortly before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. There, a final agreement among nations changed the wording of a plan to "phase out" coal use for electricity generation to "phase down." India had pushed for the change. And representatives of the fossil-fuel industry at the conference reportedly outnumbered the delegation of any single country.

If anything, Manchin's announcement further highlights how actively responding to the climate crisis is a long-term project. The problem is when people like him in power still don't understand the global consequences of acting later rather than sooner.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Fox News

Watters: Biden's decline is hard to ignore

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Jesse Watters, in for Tucker. We've learned a lot about Joe Biden in the last year. For one, we know he's not the same old Scranton Joe that represented Delaware in the Senate for decades or the Old Tough Guy Joe who saved the day by fighting off corn pop. He is not even the same Joe Biden who was Barack Obama's Vice President. That Joe Biden is gone and he has been gone for a while.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Mic

Voting rights may push Biden to finally support abolishing the filibuster

Right now, Democrats are a political powerhouse in the federal government — or they should be. After all, Joe Biden is president and the party holds majorities in both the House and Senate. So Democrats should be able to pass anything they want, right? Wrong. There’s one major tool Republicans can still use to their advantage: the filibuster. But Biden may finally be changing his tune about the filibuster, saying he’s open to doing away with it in certain situations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Ipcc#Democratic#Npr
Star-Herald

Fortenberry hails Biden's signing of ALS bill

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Thursday described President Joe Biden's action signing into law the legislation that he sponsored to transform research and treatment for ALS patients as a "miraculous moment." Biden signed the bill in a ceremony at the White House. "It's been a long, tough road to this miraculous...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Green energy firms the biggest corporate welfare recipients ever

How much would solar, wind and electric vehicle companies have gotten in federal handouts and tax loopholes in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill? Well over $100 billion in taxpayer largesse. If all the tax credits are included, that number could reach half a trillion dollars. No other industry in American history has ever received this lucrative a paycheck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Fast Company

2021 is the year the carbon-removal industry went mainstream

Tackling climate change involves not only slashing emissions, but starting to pull some of the billions of tons of extra CO2 out of the atmosphere. In the past, it’s been in the realm of near science fiction, largely confined to prototypes and theory. While some activists still argue that funding carbon removal will be used as a fig leaf to allow companies to avoid reducing emissions, this year’s dire IPCC report noted the necessity of using the tech as part of an overall climate change solution, and investments and advances in the industry skyrocketed this year. carbon removal industry took large steps forward..
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Q&A: Steven Chu on DOE, grid troubles and Biden’s ‘bind’

Steven Chu hasn’t been Energy secretary for more than eight years, but the Nobel Prize-winning scientist is still weighing in on where the energy transition is headed, and where he thinks it should go. Nuclear should be in the power mix, hydrogen isn’t currently a clean fuel and a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

338K+
Followers
22K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy