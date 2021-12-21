ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMA: Data shows COVID boosters protect against Omicron; altering shots not yet needed

By Jonathan Block
 4 days ago
A senior European Medicines Agency ("EMA") official says that early data indicates that booster shots of existing COVID-19 vaccines increase protection against the Omicron variant and it is too early to tell if...

