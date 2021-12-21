75,000 COVID-19 cases in Mobile since start of pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported that over 75,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobile since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

MCHD reported that there were a total of 88 new cases reported on Dec. 20, a spike from Dec. 19 when only 24 new cases were reported.

MCHD research shows that 54.9 percent of current cases in Mobile are female and 44.3 percent are males. Research also shows that 37.6 percent of current cases are between the ages of 25 and 49.

To view the daily dashboard for COVID-19 cases, click here .

STORY UPDATE: An earlier version of this story said that the Mobile County Health Department reported 18 cases on Dec. 19. The Mobile County Health Department did report 18 cases on Dec. 19, but revised that number up to 24 in their Dec. 20 update.

