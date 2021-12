OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were shot once and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

OAK BROOK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO