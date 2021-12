Seven teams will make the post season in the AFC and when this weekend concludes, the Miami Dolphins could move all the way up the 8th seed. One spot out of the post season. For Miami, it is all about what happens on Monday night. They have to beat a very good defensive team and Miami’s own defense will need to keep Alvin Kamara in check. The Saints have been an up and down team but they have talent. They are not a team the Dolphins will be overlooking.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO