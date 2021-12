U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) decried high food prices in letters sent recently to The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. and Publix Super Markets. In the three letters, all dated Dec. 14, Warren claimed the supermarket chains could do more to mitigate increased grocery pricing, boosted by inflationary pressures, after they tallied big gains in sales and profit amid elevated consumer demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior senator addressed the letters to Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, Albertsons Cos. CEO Vivek Sankaran and Publix CEO Todd Jones.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO