Best Getty Images sports photos of 2021

After days of anticipation, the Milwaukee Bucks finally utilized their hardship exception to sign a player amidst their ongoing roster struggles. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks have decided to stay in-house and sign Javin DeLaurier of the Wisconsin Herd to a 10-day deal. The Herd have been getting picked apart recently as several players have received NBA call-ups over the past few days, and they will be down yet another key contributor in DeLaurier. It makes sense that the Bucks would call him up specifically, considering he did spend the preseason in Milwaukee, meaning he already knows the players and staff to some degree. He was also just right up the road in Oshkosh. With that said, let us take a look at why the Bucks made this move and what the big man will provide at the highest level as they navigate through these roster issues.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO