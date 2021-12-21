ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Rebecca Rubin
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date...

