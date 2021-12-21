ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature is healing in New York, and it’s got nothing to do with the pandemic

 4 days ago

New York’s 30,000 acres of parkland is teeming...

New York again sets pandemic record for daily COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York State has set the record for most single-day COVID-19 cases in back-to-back days, with nearly 22,000 positives reported Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that there were 21,908 new positive COVID-19 cases in the latest numbers, an increase of nearly 900 cases from what came out Friday, which had then set the pandemic record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How to do Christmas in New York right

The winter holidays, especially Christmas in New York, have been the subjects of films, television episodes, books and songs many times over. In fact, there are actually seven Christmas songs just about the Big Apple. And there are blockbusters like “Elf,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “The Night Before” and what we can only imagine must be about a hundred Hallmark made-for-TV movies. “When Harry Met Sally” also features festive city Christmas scenes that add to the hype.
New York surpasses 60,000 deaths during COVID-19 pandemic

New York State has quietly surpassed more than 60,000 deaths from the coronavirus, new data reveals. The state Health Department reported 47,492 COVID-19-related deaths as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a more complete death tally based...
New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City. Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning. “I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments A walk-in...
Unique Family Traditions People Do In New York

As we get ready for Christmas this week, my son Avry is really excited for Christmas Eve because of our family's special tradition. Avry was born here in Buffalo in 2005 but when he turned one we ended up moving to Delaware. From there we have lived all across the South from Myrtle Beach to Panama City Beach and beyond. Every year my parents and in-laws would send Avry's Christmas presents to us early so he would have them on Christmas morning.
Take A Peek Inside The 'Smallest Apartment In New York'

"Here is what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York," AJ Webber said in a viral TikTok video. "Whatever your expectations are, lower them." AJ Webber gave a tour of his 75 square foot apartment in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan that has shocked the internet.
NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
Fake COVID vaccination cards now illegal in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are now illegal in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation Wednesday making fake cards a misdemeanor crime. And it creates a new felony crime of computer tampering. The new law also helps schools get better access to a statewide immunization...
Mystery: Someone Sends $180,000 In Cash In Box To City College Of New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash. It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the City College of New York back in November of 2020. No one opened the cardboard box at the school until in-person classes resumed this semester. The box was sent to the chairperson of the physics department. “I picked it up, it felt a little heavy. I’ve never seen anything like this before, except in movies. A month or a month and a half later, we heard from the FBI the money is all ‘clean,'” the chairperson said. Law enforcement has determined the money is “clean.” The sender remains unidentified, but wrote a note saying they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career. The school said the money will be used for scholarships.
