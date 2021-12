MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF is getting ready for its upcoming season and single tickets go on sale just in time for Christmas. It’s hard to believe just last week the club released its 2022 schedule. And before you know it, they’ll be back on the pitch hosting the Chicago Fire on February 26. In addition to new player signings like Jean Mota, Ariel Lassiter and Mo Adams, the club has brought in Dawn Scott as the new performance director. Scott was on the coaching staff for the United States women’s national team. She was a part of two World Cup titles,...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO