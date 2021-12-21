4 Your Money | Yield Curve
Most bonds and financial assets that are sensitive to rising interest rates have had a rough year in 2021. John Nelson, Financial Advisor at NelsonCorp Wealth Management, joins us today to share an update on the bond market and discuss the implications for a flattening yield curve.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
