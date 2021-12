In a recent post on social media, it was confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will still keep the third-person perspective in gameplay just like the original. Even though at The Game Awards 2021 the trailer shown only revealed a small glimpse of what is to come, Remedy Entertainment shared some new details today on the official Twitter account of Sam Lake about the upcoming and most anticipated sequel. At TGA 2021, it was confirmed that it will not be about pure horror and will become a survival horror game. Some fans thought that this will ultimately change some gameplay mechanics especially the perspective. Fortunately, that is not the case.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO