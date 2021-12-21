ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodman cancels ‘A Christmas Carol’ through Dec. 24 due to COVID

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

The holiday show “A Christmas Carol” has been suspended at the Goodman Theatre through Friday, according to an announcement Tuesday from the theater, after a COVID-19 exposure within the production.

The announcement from the theater said, in part:

To ensure the health and safety of audiences, artists and staff during the current period of increased COVID-19 transmission, Goodman Theatre suspends live-in-person performances of “A Christmas Carol” through December 24. The decision, which follows a reported COVID-19 exposure within the production company, allows time for proper testing and isolation protocol in accordance with the Chicago Department of Public Health. ... Patrons holding tickets to impacted performances will receive an email with options to reschedule into an upcoming performance (December 26-31); receive a refund; or convert their tickets into a tax-deductible donation.

Ticket holders can call the box office from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 312-443-3800 or email BoxOffice@GoodmanTheatre.org .

Additionally, the theater offered to let those affected view a video of the production from home, recorded in collaboration with Christiana Tye Productions and Hatfield Post/Production, a “first-ever” such opportunity. Video access instructions will be delivered to those ticket holders this week.

The Goodman Theatre joins a number of other Chicago theaters that have had to suspend select performances in recent days because of COVID concerns, including the Joffrey Ballet’s “Nutcracker” (which resumed performances Dec. 19 with face coverings for dancers); the touring “Pretty Woman: The Musical” (which had to scrap the final shows of its run); “Teatro ZinZanni” in the Loop, “Cinderella” at the Paramount in Aurora, “Kiss Me, Kate” at the Marriott in Lincolnshire, and others.

In New York, many Broadway productions have had to cancel due to COVID, some at the last minute.

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

