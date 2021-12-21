ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dSmNcm300

Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it collided midair with the paraglider at around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles (80 km) to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration .

One person was on board each aircraft, the FAA said.

The paraglider landed in the yard of a home while the plane crashed nearby, close to a shooting range, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

The names of the two individuals who were killed were not immediately released by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office.

The plane had been headed to Victoria, Texas, about 140 miles (225 km) southwest of Houston.

The FAA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulshear, TX
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Fulshear, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Fulshear, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
ABC News

ABC News

490K+
Followers
123K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy