ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pu9de_0dSmNa0b00

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Walz said in a statement that the three of them tested positive on Monday after his son began experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend. The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic.

All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October. They will quarantine for 10 days, Walz said

“My family and I are isolating, and I will continue to work from home until I feel better and test negative for the virus,” Walz said in a statement. “In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19.”

“As a dad, I'm super concerned for my family," Walz said in a video posted on Twitter, while expressing faith in the effectiveness of vaccines and booster shots, citing his own lack of symptoms. The governor urged Minnesotans to get the booster shot and get tested if they experience any symptoms during the holiday season.

“The biggest gift we can give is staying safe and seeing our relatives into the new year,” he said.

The omicron variant has quickly become the dominant version of the coronavirus, making up 73% of new infections across the country this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesota hospital capacity remains strained amid fears of an omicron-fueled spike in cases, with nearly 1,500 people hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19 as of Monday, including 355 in intensive care.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […] The post DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
qrockonline.com

Governor Pritzker Announces Steps To Stop Recent Statewide Surge Of COVID

Governor JB Pritzker says the state is doing what it can to tackle the problem as COVID cases continue to rise. He adds that the Delta variant surge is causing him to talk with doctors all over the state. Governor Pritzker also mentioned that they are trying to address the shortage of health care workers. Yesterday’s daily total of infections was more than seven thousand along with 78 additional deaths. That is the highest daily death toll since February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Twitter#Minnesotans#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

47% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in NJ’s latest wave are fully vaccinated, Murphy says

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s COVID-19 pandemic has returned and it’s no longer a pandemic of the vaccinated. According to Governor Phil Murphy, it’s now a pandemic of the fully vaccinated. On Thursday, Murphy finally admitted what Shore News Network has been reporting for weeks, there is an alarming number of fully vaccinated patients in New Jersey’s hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bradenton Herald

Florida COVID update: 17% vaccine-boosted and hospitalizations little changed

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report on Sunday showed 1,511 COVID-19 patients listed from 262 Florida hospitals, three fewer patients than in Saturday’s report from the same number of hospitals. In Sunday’s report, COVID-19 patients occupied 2.6% of 57,945 inpatient beds in those hospitals, compared with...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

485K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy