Bozeman candlelight vigil set for remembering those who have died homeless

BOZEMAN - A candlelight vigil dedicated to remembering those who have died homeless in the past year will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 pm at the Bozeman Public Library.

The event is hosted by the Greater Gallatin Homeless Action Coalition and the Library in observance of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, which takes place each year on December 21 - the longest night of the year.

Sponsors say one of the many ways the Library serves the Bozeman community is by being a free, safe space for unsheltered people to access resources and knowledge.