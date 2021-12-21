ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Parents Of 3 Killed In Head-On Collision On Way Home From Church

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Arthur "Art" and Jody L. Matz and the area of Route 501 where the fatal crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps; Facebook (Jody Matz)

Two central Pennsylvania parents were killed in a head-on collision on their way home for a Christmas candlelight service at their church on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania state police and the couple’s family.

Arthur “Art” Matz, 50, and Jody L. Matz, 44, both of Myerstown, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of the Stiegel Pike/Route 501 on Sunday at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to a release by police.

The couple was heading north in their 2008 Honda Civic when a 2012 Infiniti QX56 operated by Eric S. Martin, 34, of Myerstown, crossed over from the southbound lanes and struck their vehicle, according to police.

Martin and the 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in his vehicle were transported by Schaefferstown Emergency Medical Services to Hershey Medical Center, state police say.

The girl is suspected to have sustained a serious injury in the crash, according to police.

The extent of Martin’s injuries is unknown, as is the reason he cross into the opposing direction of traffic.

Schaefferstown Fire Department, Jay’s Towing and the Lebanon County coroner’s office all were called to the scene, according to the release.

The crash occurred two days before Jody Matz’s birthday according to her sister.

The Matz’s family and friends have taken to social media to share about their loss:

“When things like this (happen) it hits hard to your heart and soul. I definitely appreciate the times spent with the Matz family in laughter and fun … truly their faith in God,” Penny Ressler, Jody Matz aunt writes in a Facebook post.

The couple is survived by their three children Travis, 17, Carleigh, 16, Logan, 14; large extended family and numerous friends, according to social media posts by their family.

All three of their children were at home at the time of the crash, according to Ressler.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

State police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and as of Tuesday, no charges have been filed.

#Head On Collision#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Honda#Infiniti#Hershey Medical Center#Investi
