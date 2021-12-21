ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Hospital group says COVID-19 cases highest since Oct.

By Destinee Hannah
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reported on Tuesday that the hospital has seen its highest highest increase in new admissions for COVID-19 since Oct. 5.

Rachel Powers Doyle, Senior Communications Specialist, said as of Dec. 21, they have 64 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 24 of those being admitted within 24 hours.

She also said there were 46 patients who were hospitalized the day before due to COVID-19.

Dr. Shailesh Patel, the chief medical officer at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, will be available at a media availability to discuss the current state of the pandemic on Dec. 21.

