Dubois, ID

Forest Service looking to secure grants to improve recreation in Ashton/Island Park and Dubois areas

By News Team
 4 days ago

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ashton/Island Park and Dubois Ranger Districts of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are submitting grant applications to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR).

“These grants are a critical component for us to improve and maintain high-use recreation sites in our local area,” said Jarrod Hansen, recreation technician and trails program supervisor for the Dubois Ranger District. “The funding helps us capitalize on other sources of income to improve areas such as the Continental Divide Trail and various campgrounds.”

In late Sept. of 2021, RV funds obtained from IDPR were used to replace the outdated vault toilet at Big Springs Warming Hut with a newly designed precast concrete double vault toilet. This is just one example of many projects that occur forest-wide as a result of this important program.

The Forest Service is requesting funds for several projects on the Ashton/Island Park and Dubois Ranger Districts to include the following:

Waterways Fund

  • Buttermilk Boat Launch Improvement Project
  • Island Park Boat Launch Replacement

Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund

  • OHV 64-inch Trail Cattle Guard Upgrade

Recreation Trails Program (RTP)

  • Howard Creek Trail Improvements

Recreational Vehicle Fund

  • Stoddard Creek Campground Expansion
  • Buffalo Campground Repaving Phase 4
  • Buttermilk Double Vault Toilet Replacement
  • Big Springs Campground Vault Toilet Replacement

If you would like more information about these proposals, contact Jeremy Kunzman, Zone Recreation Staff Officer (Acting) at (208) 354-6614.

