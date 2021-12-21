Oshkosh schools move to optional face coverings in January

Schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will move to optional face coverings in January, OASD announced Tuesday.

The school district says masks will be optional effective January 15, 2022. OASD cites the availability of vaccines "as a turning point" for the district and its ability to change its face-covering requirement.

"The OASD remains committed to providing in-person instruction for students in a healthy and safe environment this school year," the school district said in a statement.

Superintendent Davis also released a video message to families:

The school district also said its current face-covering requirement, which ends on January 7, will be extended until Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. This extension allows the District to use face coverings to mitigate COVID spread resulting from holiday travel or gatherings.

Face coverings will be used as a temporary but required mitigation measure for individual classes and schools whenever certain COVID thresholds are met, such as a rise in active COVID-19 cases in the student population.

More details can be found in this letter from the school district.