ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh schools move to optional face coverings in January

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmT03_0dSmMh9T00

Schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will move to optional face coverings in January, OASD announced Tuesday.

The school district says masks will be optional effective January 15, 2022. OASD cites the availability of vaccines "as a turning point" for the district and its ability to change its face-covering requirement.

"The OASD remains committed to providing in-person instruction for students in a healthy and safe environment this school year," the school district said in a statement.

Superintendent Davis also released a video message to families:

The school district also said its current face-covering requirement, which ends on January 7, will be extended until Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. This extension allows the District to use face coverings to mitigate COVID spread resulting from holiday travel or gatherings.

Face coverings will be used as a temporary but required mitigation measure for individual classes and schools whenever certain COVID thresholds are met, such as a rise in active COVID-19 cases in the student population.

More details can be found in this letter from the school district.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Oshkosh, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC 26 WGBA

Preble High School going virtual for two days

Preble High School, in Green Bay, will be heading to virtual learning the next two days, according to an announcement from the school district. This move to virtual comes after a 14-year-old boy made threats earlier Wednesday on social media directed at the school. The District is collaborating with the Green Bay Police Department who are currently investigating the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy