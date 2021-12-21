‘No Interest' in a Statewide Mask, Vaccine Mandate, Baker Says
Massachusetts will not have a statewide mandate to show proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses or...www.necn.com
Great me living in Boston is the same as being in Auschwitz we have to show our papers to go into a gym or a restaurant. Force vaccination soon we will have tattoo Numbers on her arms.
Finally he’s following Ron Disantis!!! Good move Charlie, you are on your way to saving your reputation!!!!!!
Mr Baker don’t allow Pressley to pressure you. She wont let up. Hold your ground..you have Mass under control. Pressley has nothing to say on the state.
