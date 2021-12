Five Michigan men accepted plea deals with federal prosecutors, admitting their participation in a riot at the U.S Capitol in exchange for having other charges dropped. Jeramiah Caplinger, Karl Dresch, Daniel Herendeen, Robert Schornak and Jeremy Sorvisto each agreed to plead guilty to one federal crime connected to the Jan. 6 riot and to pay fines toward repairing damage to the Captiol building. Court documents show the five men each faced several other charges that prosecutors dropped in exchange for cooperation with law enforcement who are still investigating the incident and hunting for digital evidence.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO