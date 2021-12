Syracuse, N.Y. – Two out of every five students in Syracuse city schools are living in poverty, data recently released by the United States Census Bureau shows. Syracuse City School District ranked fourth highest for poverty out of the state’s 680 school districts, according to the Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates program, which offers annual income and poverty statistics for the country’s more than 13,000 school districts. About 40% of Syracuse students were estimated to live in poverty in 2020.

