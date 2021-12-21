ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Biggest Signs It’s Time To Remodel Your Home

By Online Features
lakecountybanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your home feel cramped or different from when you first bought it? This may be a sign that your home needs a remodel. Keep reading to discover some of the biggest signs it’s time to remodel your home and the benefits of remodeling. You’ve Outgrown the...

lakecountybanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Special Kitchen Decor Ideas To Inspire Your Next Remodel

With so many things to focus on, there’s no shortage of kitchen decor ideas. There’s a lot to plan and a lot to consider before finally being happy with the way a kitchen looks. We often find ourselves stuck, unable to decide between a marble countertop and one...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling
domino

This Designer Saved Big With Secondhand Kitchen Cabinets—And Put the Scraps to Use

Designer Maryline Damour’s latest client happened to be her partner of 10 years, Fred Drake. “This was his house that I moved into, so I really wanted him to have the final say, more or less,” says Damour. The couple, who are also business partners (they run the building firm Damour Drake), now live together in Saugerties, New York. When Damour moved into Drake’s home upstate, which he had built from the ground up, the layout of the kitchen was pretty much in place (the appliances were there and he was getting by, storage-wise, with a few freestanding IKEA cabinets), but “it was all very makeshift,” recalls Damour.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

Handmade customized signs to fit your home

As always, we are supporting local and especially this holiday season. Today we are highlighting local business, Blue Goat Love. Hollie Bingham, of Plain City, makes one-of-a-kind handmade signs. About 5 years ago, Bingham found herself wanting to stay home with her two young kids and needed something she could...
PLAIN CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
laurauinteriordesign.com

Our Favorite Kitchen Remodels to Inspire Your Project

Many say the kitchen is the heart of the home. Though this was certainly true before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it appears even more apropos nearly two years later. According to recent surveys, 85% of American adults changed the way they prepare and eat food during the pandemic. Another survey found that 44% cooked at home more often. The same survey found 31% tried new recipes and 23% experimented with new techniques during and after the pandemic. 25% of those surveyed spent more time cooking with family in 2021 than before the pandemic hit. Clearly, our kitchens are one of the most important spaces in our homes. They not only produce the meals we eat, but also serve as the hub for dinner parties, date nights and other memorable experiences. As one might imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic also exposed many of the aesthetic and functional flaws in our outdated, underused kitchens. The “​​2021 Renovation Trends” report published by Houzz in June notes that spending is up and kitchens are at the receiving end. According to the Houzz study, “home renovation spend has grown 15% in the last year to a median $15,000.” Kitchen projects have represented “the most popular among renovating homeowners” during this time. The Houzz survey found that “investment on major remodels of large kitchens jumped 14% to $40,000 in 2020.” If you too are planning a kitchen remodel either this year or next, follow below for some inspiration from our project archives. We detail six of our favorite kitchen remodels to inspire your next renovation.
RECIPES
nohoartsdistrict.com

Top Benefits of Hiring Home Remodeling Contractors

Although people expect their homes to last forever, they go through the tear and wear from time to time. So, you may require a home remodeling project. You can either follow a DIY approach or hire the service of a reputable home renovation contractor. However, regardless of the projects, it is crucial to work with a professional home remodeling contractorto have the job done right the first time. The good thing about professional home remodeling contractors is that they are committed to providing the best services.
HOME & GARDEN
ABC13 Houston

Now is the time to prepare your home for winter temperatures

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- There are plenty of lessons to be learned from the winter storm of February 2021 - especially when it comes to protecting your home. "Prepare early," says Raleigh Jenkins of ABC Home & Commercial Services. "It's time to do it now." Jenkins recommends homeowners buy their...
CYPRESS, TX
handymantips.org

7 Signs It’s Time To Make Electrical Upgrades

Many homeowners put off electrical upgrades to avoid the costs and inconvenience involved in the process. However, neglecting electrical upgrades can create the potential for safety issues that put your loved ones and home at risk. Fortunately, there are many telling signs that something is amiss with your electrical system....
HOME & GARDEN
thekatynews.com

Home Investments: A Promising Fixer-Upper Or Is It Time To Cut Your Losses?

When it comes to investing in real estate, many factors go into determining whether or not the investment is worth it. The most important thing to consider when you’re looking for your next investment property is what kind of return on investment (ROI) you can expect from the purchase. If you’re considering buying a fixer-upper, here are some things to think about before making an offer.
HOME & GARDEN
scottsdale.org

Camelot’s remodel division surges in pandemic

About five years ago, third-generation Scottsdale homebuilder Cammie Hancock Beckert led an extensive renovation of a McCormick Ranch home built in the 1970s by her family’s Camelot Homes. Founded by her grandparents, JW and Maggie Hancock, more than a half-century ago, the company has built thousands of Valley homes,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
lakecountybanner.com

Easy Ways To Keep Bacteria Out of Your Home

Keeping yourself clean and having an excellent hygienic routine prevents getting sick and contracting diseases. Washing your hands, cleaning under your fingernails, and having clean clothes is the usual standard you get taught as you grow up. However, showers and hydration might not always be enough. Luckily, there are a...
HEALTH
BHG

9 Affordable Kitchen Flooring Options for Your Next Remodel

A sleek, stylish kitchen is the hub of all household activity. Ample cabinetry, counter space, and room to entertain often take center stage. Flooring, however, is a major appeal factor that shouldn't be an afterthought. Whether you just bought a new home or are working on a kitchen renovation, affordable but sophisticated flooring can make all the difference.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy