Exclusive Halloween Kills Clip Shows The Practical Way Dr. Loomis Was Brought Back Without Donald Pleasence

By Corey Chichizola
 4 days ago
It’s been a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre’s renaissance has been going strong for years. A number of beloved franchises returned to theaters in the process, including John Carpenter’s Halloween. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s current trilogy continued with Halloween Kills last October, with the...

FANGORIA

HALLOWEEN KILLS Exclusive Bonus Content Peek! Now On Digital

The never-before-seen extended cut of Halloween Kills is out today on digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Both the original theatrical cut and extended cut with alternate ending are included, along with loads of exclusive bonus content. We have an exclusive peek at a behind-the-scenes breakdown bringing that epic house fire scene to life, "four hours of prime-inferno", one house, a lot of moving pieces, and gruesome deaths. David Gordon Green, Ryan Turek, and Christopher Nelson take us on set to witness just how they pulled this off.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Extended Ending Explained

While Halloween Kills was still in theaters, director David Gordon Green had confirmed that there was an alternate, extended ending that was shot for the film that he ended up cutting from the theatrical release, with that extended ending now having been unveiled with the film's Digital HD release. Details of this ending have emerged in the months since Green revealed that news, thanks in part to pieces of the script making their way online, but some elements of this ending weren't entirely detailed in the script, so we have a breakdown of what exactly that ending contains. Halloween Kills is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Deleted Scene Features Original Michael Myers Actor Nick Castle (Exclusive)

Back in 2018, Nick Castle returned to the Halloween franchise for the first time since performing a majority of the masked Michael Myers' scenes in the franchise's debut installment, and he returned once again for a brief cameo in this year's Halloween Kills. The specific scene in which Castle appeared, however, was trimmed down and the theatrical release didn't include this cameo, but now that the film is out on Digital HD with extended and deleted scenes, we have an official look at Castle's brief stint as Myers in the sequel. Check out the deleted scene featuring Castle above and grab Halloween Kills on Digital HD now before it hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 11, 2022.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Win A Digital Copy of Halloween Kills

We’re partnering up with Universal to offer two of our readers a digital copy of Michael Myers’ latest kill-fest, Halloween Kills. While this time of year isn’t best known for gory slasher action, it IS the season of giving. As such, we’re working with Universal to give the gift of Halloween Kills (a digital copy) to a pair of lucky readers on the site. So how can you win?
MOVIES
New Jersey State
Danny Mcbride
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
David Gordon Green
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Donald Pleasence
