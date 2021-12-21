ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu leads voting in 2021 Charity Challenge

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is know for his passionate play on the football field. Fans are also recognizing him for his dedication to the community away from football.

Mathieu is the Chiefs’ 2021 nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. That means he is also a finalist for the Walter Payton Charity Challenge. The Charity Challenge is a social media campaign that fans vote on to spread the word about the Man of the Year Award. The winner receives a $25,000 prize for the charity of his choice.

As of Dec. 21, 2021, Mathieu leads the fan vote in the Charity Challenge. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won the award and a $25,000 donation last year.

You have until Jan. 17 to retweet the NFL’s tweet above and vote for Mathieu.

Mathieu is recognized for the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation . Its mission is to impact the lives of the financially disadvantaged, specifically children. He’s done that by giving away hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving, and sent more than two dozen children on shopping sprees.

Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu surprises Kansas City hospital nurse with Super Bowl tickets

Mathieu also found out this week that he received the most Pro Bowl votes of anyone who plays his position.

