'And Just Like That...' Stars Speak Out After Chris Noth Allegations

By Trey Alston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Just Like That...’s Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. Now, stars of the show Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have broken their silence about...

Matthew Guess
3d ago

Leave Chris alone!! If he did anything wrong then these women should have come forward when it happened. It is not right that anyone should have to defend themselves for things that may have happened years ago!!

RDH
3d ago

I just think everyone is so quick to judge and destroy peoples lives without any evidence except their words. 🙄 I thought in this country you were innocent until proven guilty. Evidently this no longer holds true.

walkerdog
3d ago

I agree that the timing is odd. Why now and not earlier? I don't know if it happened but the timing does seem strange. There's not really any way for him to defend himself other than denying it. It's just he said, she said. Sad his career is slammed over this.

HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
Chris Noth
Cynthia Nixon
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kristin Davis
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud: It’s ‘Sad & Uncomfortable’

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Peloton Ad After ‘And Just Like That’ Death: “He’s Alive”

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, Chris Noth is back for another Peloton bike ride. On Sunday, Ryan Reynolds shared a Peloton ad to Twitter featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the ad that Peloton later shared to its official Twitter account, with the company adding the written message, “And just like that…he’s alive.” The ad is a response to HBO Max’s And Just Like That, which launched with its first...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
People

Kristin Davis Says Negative Comments About Her 'Hair' and 'Face' in And Just Like That… Make Her 'Angry'

Kristin Davis is slamming the unsolicited comments about her appearance on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…. Davis, 56, said it was "a shock" to see the negative reactions to her and her costars' looks in the new series — which debuted earlier this month and 17 years after Sex and the City wrapped. Davis, who reprised her role as Charlotte York in And Just Like That…, spoke to The Sunday Times Style Magazine about the frustrating fascination with her onscreen appearance.
In Style

Chris Noth Addressed the Outrage Over Carrie Bradshaw Not Calling 911

In a move that made even the most seasoned HBO fans gasp (no Game of Thrones twist could even compare), And Just Like That ... killed off Chris Noth's Mr. Big in the show's premiere episode. And while much has been made of the way he died — ahem, Peloton — Noth sat down with Vogue and explained that it was art, which he seemed to think was enough to explain why Carrie Bradshaw didn't call 911 (or do much else) to save the love of her life.
TODAY.com

Kristin Davis says criticism of 'SATC' cast's looks 'was a shock': 'I feel angry'

Kristin Davis is clapping back at haters who have been criticizing the "Sex and the City" cast's looks in the hit show's new reboot series. Ever since photos from the "And Just Like That..." set first leaked, critics have centered the conversation around the cast's age and physical appearance. Davis is frankly quite sick of it.
