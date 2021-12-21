ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Amazon delivery driver rescues 19-year-old and her dog as larger dog attacked them - Video

 4 days ago

An Amazon delivery driver in Las Vegas jumped into action, coming to the rescue of a 19-year-old and her dog as the two were being attacked by a larger dog.

The incident was captured on a doorbell camera on Dec. 13.

Homeowner Michael Ray, a local real estate agent who was showing homes at the time, said his Ring alert went off while he was working.

"My Ring alert went off and I watched the entire situation unfold in front of me," he told Storyful.

The Ring video shows Ray's daughter Lauren coming out of the home to greet a stray dog. That's when Lauren's dog, a 9-year-old cocker spaniel named Max, bolted out of the house.

The larger dog immediately started to attack Max, at which point Lauren scooped up her small dog in her arms. But the larger dog continued to act aggressively toward the two as Lauren screamed for help.

That's when an Amazon delivery driver rushed to their aid, literally stepping in and putting herself in front of the aggressive stray dog until Lauren and Max could escape into the house.

Afterward, the driver even scolded the aggressive dog, saying, "You're a bad dog!"

Ray posted about the incident on Facebook, showing gratitude toward the good Samaritan driver.

"She could have easily stayed back, she saw how aggressive the dog was, but came flying in to help without a thought of her own well-being. Plus her telling the dog he was a bad dog at the end of the video is classic!" Ray said in the post.

Thanks to the driver's quick thinking, Lauren and Max are both OK, just a little shaken up.

According to local media, the Ray family was able to track down that hero Amazon driver and thank her with a bouquet of flowers.

MORE | 6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack

"Captain America" is sending a special message and gift to a six-year-old boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

Comments / 0

